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Porsche created a $275,000 racing 911 — it is cheaper than the Turbo S convertible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Porsche 911 Challenge received 508 hp, racing equipment, and a price tag of $275,000. The car is not intended for public roads.

Porsche created a $275,000 racing 911 — it is cheaper than the Turbo S convertible

Porsche has unveiled the 911 Challenge — a full-fledged race car priced at $275,000. It costs less than the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, whose starting price is $284,300. Autoblig reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The 911 Challenge was created as the first step in a Porsche 911 racing career, followed by the GT4 R and 911 Cup. Conceptually, the car can be considered a track-prepared version of the GT3 RS.

The car has 508 hp, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a racing exhaust system with a catalytic converter. The suspension has been stiffened, the braking system uses 911 Cup technologies, and racing slicks are fitted to the wheels.

The interior has been simplified as much as possible: the trim, carpets, sound insulation, and passenger seat have been removed. Instead, a safety cage, a racing seat with six-point harnesses, a fire-extinguishing system, and a 29-gallon FIA FT3 fuel tank have been installed. The air conditioning was retained.

The 911 Challenge is not intended for public roads. Its price is $275,000 — more than the standard GT3 ($235,800), but less than the Turbo S Cabriolet.

Hyundai N plans to launch seven new sports models by 203027.08.26, 10:18 • 4702 views

Stepan Haftko

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