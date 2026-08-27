Hyundai N plans to launch seven new sports models by 2030

Hyundai’s N sub-brand, which specializes in sports cars, plans to expand its lineup. By 2030, the company wants to introduce seven new models and increase sales to 100,000 vehicles per year. This is reported by Autoblog, according to UNN.

Details

Hyundai’s sports-car sub-brand has received the green light to create even more exciting vehicles. An investor presentation showed that Hyundai plans to significantly expand its N Performance sub-brand by 2030, introducing seven new models in four technical configurations and targeting sales of 100,000 units per year - the publication writes.

According to the publication, in 2025 Hyundai N sold around 20,000 vehicles. At the same time, N-Line versions of regular models, which make the cars look sportier, were sold approximately 161,000 times.

Thus, Hyundai sees an opportunity to develop a segment between the high-performance N cars and the more affordable N-Line models. The company calls this direction High-Volume Performance.

It is planned to develop it through vehicles with "value-oriented features for a high-performance daily experience" and "powertrains and components carried over from Hyundai N."

Hyundai did not provide many details beyond those discussed above, but the new sports cars will be offered worldwide. As Auto Express notes, Hyundai is also planning a new sports model with a front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive. Whether it will be a supercar, sports coupe, convertible, or sedan remains to be seen, but Hyundai may well be hinting at putting the N Vision 74 concept into production, although it was initially planned to be equipped with a hydrogen powertrain - the publication writes.

The new model is expected to receive a hybrid powertrain. Hyundai also plans to offer all-wheel drive, likely with a rear-biased setup.

Previously

The hybrid Corvette ZR1X posted the fastest time in a test to 240 km/h and a complete stop, beating 12 competitors. The Lucid Air Sapphire reached 240 km/h faster.