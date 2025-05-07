Petro Poroshenko's decision and his "European Solidarity" faction's decision not to support the agreement on mineral resources with the United States is a direct blow to the national security of Ukraine and a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Victory Day. Such an assessment of the situation was given by political expert Petro Oleshchuk.

On May 8, Ukraine intends to ratify an important agreement on mineral resources with the United States, which is key to further supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia. However, according to the expert, Petro Poroshenko openly stated that his political force would not vote for this ratification, thus making a gift to Putin.

Poroshenko's position on the agreement on mineral resources is a real gift to Putin for Victory Day. He is actually sending a signal to the international community that Ukraine is allegedly internally divided and unstable. Poroshenko is not the first time putting his personal ambitions above national interests, in particular the interests of cooperation with the United States – emphasized political expert Petro Oleshchuk.

He emphasized that such a position has significant negative consequences for Ukraine.

"First. The danger for our state is in the signal that goes outside through Poroshenko: "part of the Ukrainian political establishment is ready to question key agreements of Ukraine." That is, here Poroshenko is clearly working in favor of Russia, which finally demonstrates that the suspicion of him of treason is quite natural. Second. The refusal of the "European Solidarity" faction to support the agreement creates a signal about alleged political inconsistency within Ukraine. This is an attempt to undermine the confidence of American partners in us as a reliable ally. Third. Poroshenko, by his actions, gives arguments to the enemies of Ukraine. In particular — Putin, who for decades has been trying to prove to the West that Ukraine is allegedly an unstable and unreliable state", - emphasized Oleshchuk.

Oleshchuk also notes that initially, when the first version of the agreement from the United States was published, the deputies from the European Union advocated for the immediate signing of the agreement without changes.

"Deputies from the European Union ran around the channels shouting that everything should be signed immediately "as is". And after the signing of the agreement, their official position immediately changed by 180 degrees (although they continue to engage in political acrobatics, how to criticize the agreement with the Americans, while continuing to praise the latter). This clearly speaks of the "principled" nature of this position", - Oleshchuk summarizes.

As reported, Petro Poroshenko publicly equated US President Donald Trump with Putin during the congress of the European People's Party. In doing so, the politician harmed the strategic interests of Ukraine during the signing of an important bilateral agreement.