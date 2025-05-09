Pope Leo XIV will hold an inaugural mass on May 18

The official inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV in commemoration of his appointment will take place in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, May 18. This was stated by the Vatican on Friday, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

The new Pope, elected on Thursday, will hold his first general audience on May 21.

The Lineage of Leo XIV: New Pope Has Creole Roots in New Orleans - NY Times

Let us remind

The new Pope is a native of the USA Robert Francis Prevost.