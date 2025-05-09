Pope Leo XIV will hold an inaugural mass on May 18

$41.510.07
46.890.19
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7638 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14966 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24191 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16754 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48381 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41594 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36486 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45951 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69169 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99155 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Tags
Authors
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 24191 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16996 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48381 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 127160 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147501 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17345 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 27040 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141221 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154248 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89418 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Pope Leo XIV will hold an inaugural mass on May 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

The official inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday. The first general audience of the new Pope, elected on Thursday, will be held on May 21.

Pope Leo XIV will hold an inaugural mass on May 18

The official inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV in commemoration of his appointment will take place in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, May 18. This was stated by the Vatican on Friday, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

The new Pope, elected on Thursday, will hold his first general audience on May 21.

The Lineage of Leo XIV: New Pope Has Creole Roots in New Orleans - NY Times09.05.2025, 09:30 • 3082 views

Let us remind

The new Pope is a native of the USA Robert Francis Prevost.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyNews of the World
United States
Vatican City
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,955.40
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.75
Золото
$3,338.04
Ethereum
$2,351.07