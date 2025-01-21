Polish President: Russia must be defeated, its imperial ambitions must be curbed

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that as a result of a possible peace agreement in Ukraine, Russia's imperial ambitions must be curbed. He said this during the opening of the Ukrainian House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

From the point of view of my country, Poland, it is obvious that this war cannot end with the victory of the aggressor, Russia, the one who is realizing its imperial ambitions. It must be defeated. This defeat will consist in limiting its imperial ambitions. These ambitions must be stopped and not satisfied. For me, this will mean the existence and restoration of an independent, sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders - Duda said.

The Polish leader expressed his belief that Ukraine must effectively defend itself, and all those who are honest and want order and peace in the world should help.

The President of Poland emphasized that he feels regret and pain that the war in Ukraine is still ongoing, almost three years after the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia. He noted that he realizes that everyone wants a speedy end to this conflict and an end to the tragedy of Ukrainians.

"But none of us can responsibly believe that it does not matter how this war ends," he said. Speaking about the title of the exhibition - "Your country first - win with us" - he noted that for every politician, his country is the most important, and he acts primarily in its interests. Duda noted that it is in our common interest to prevent Russia from winning a military victory.

The President of Poland reminded that Ukrainians are paying a terrible price for their struggle and commitment to freedom. He also emphasized that despite this, they still manage to resist the Russians.

"It is our duty, and it is in the interests of our countries, for Ukraine to defend itself effectively. And all those who are honest, who want order and peace in the world, should help Ukraine achieve this," Duda said.

"We will not leave you and will do everything to ensure that an independent, sovereign Ukraine lives and is part of the free world. God save Poland, God save Ukraine," Duda said.

