Polish President: Russia must be defeated, its imperial ambitions must be curbed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103334 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111343 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 136130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104744 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113515 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117043 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 83795 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118664 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 58015 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 62522 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 40764 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 136131 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138626 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169569 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159151 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 40780 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 62535 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123296 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141353 views
Actual
Polish President: Russia must be defeated, its imperial ambitions must be curbed

Polish President: Russia must be defeated, its imperial ambitions must be curbed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27502 views

Andrzej Duda said that the war should end with the curbing of Russia's imperial ambitions.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that as a result of a possible peace agreement in Ukraine, Russia's imperial ambitions must be curbed. He said this during the opening of the Ukrainian House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, UNN reports with reference to Polish Radio.

From the point of view of my country, Poland, it is obvious that this war cannot end with the victory of the aggressor, Russia, the one who is realizing its imperial ambitions. It must be defeated. This defeat will consist in limiting its imperial ambitions. These ambitions must be stopped and not satisfied. For me, this will mean the existence and restoration of an independent, sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders

- Duda said.

The Polish leader expressed his belief that Ukraine must effectively defend itself, and all those who are honest and want order and peace in the world should help.

The President of Poland emphasized that he feels regret and pain that the war in Ukraine is still ongoing, almost three years after the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia. He noted that he realizes that everyone wants a speedy end to this conflict and an end to the tragedy of Ukrainians.

"But none of us can responsibly believe that it does not matter how this war ends," he said. Speaking about the title of the exhibition - "Your country first - win with us" - he noted that for every politician, his country is the most important, and he acts primarily in its interests. Duda noted that it is in our common interest to prevent Russia from winning a military victory.

The President of Poland reminded that Ukrainians are paying a terrible price for their struggle and commitment to freedom. He also emphasized that despite this, they still manage to resist the Russians.

"It is our duty, and it is in the interests of our countries, for Ukraine to defend itself effectively. And all those who are honest, who want order and peace in the world, should help Ukraine achieve this," Duda said.

"We will not leave you and will do everything to ensure that an independent, sovereign Ukraine lives and is part of the free world. God save Poland, God save Ukraine," Duda said.

“This would be the first step in providing real security guarantees.” Duda calls for inviting Ukraine to NATO15.01.25, 18:16 • 43602 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising