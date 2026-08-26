Polish President Nawrocki does not plan to travel to Kyiv in the coming months

The dialogue between the Chancellery of the President of Poland and the Office of the President of Ukraine is ongoing; however, there are currently no plans for Polish President Karol Nawrocki to travel to Kyiv, said Marcin Przydacz, head of the Bureau of International Policy at the Polish president's Chancellery, reports UNN, citing RMF24.

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"Such a trip is not planned for the coming months. (...) Until December, that is, until the G20 summit in Miami, the president will focus on issues related to the G20," Przydacz said on RMF FM.

He also said that Nawrocki had written a letter congratulating President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. In this letter, according to him, the Polish president "in fact wished Ukraine victory in the war with Russia and noted that there are a number of tensions that we would like to reduce." "The most important thing is that Poland is committed to good-neighborly relations. They must be based on certain fundamental principles, and one such foundation is, among other things, historical truth," he added.

Zelenskyy received Nawrocki's congratulations: he seeks to develop ties with respect for the past and mentioned the EU

Przydacz also "acknowledged that he is a critic of the law signed by the Ukrainian leader on the creation of the National Pantheon." "I believe that this will not improve relations not only with Poland, but also with other countries, with all of Western Europe," Przydacz emphasized.

Poland warned Ukraine of "serious problem" if Bandera and Shukhevych appear in the Pantheon