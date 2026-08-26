Zelenskyy received Nawrocki's congratulations: he seeks to develop ties with respect for the past and mentioned the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Independence Day greetings from President of Poland Karol Nawrocki and stated that Ukraine is committed to developing ties with the country "with respect and truthfulness regarding the past, with a clear approach to current threats, and with optimism about our shared future in the EU and NATO," UNN writes.

Details

"I am grateful to President of Poland Karol Nawrocki for his greetings on our Independence Day, especially for wishing Ukraine victory. We will always remember Poland's support, its open hearts and doors from the first days of the Russian invasion," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

We seek to develop ties between our two strong nations — with respect and truthfulness regarding the past, with a clear approach to current threats, and with optimism about our shared future in the EU and NATO — the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Poland warned Ukraine of "serious problem" if Bandera and Shukhevych appear in the Pantheon