Poland to provide 200 million euros in aid to Ukraine

Poland is preparing the 46th aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros.

Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Ministry of National Defense Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh said that Poland had sacrificed more than some European countries during the war

This was reported by RAR, according to UNN.

We will continue to help, I would like to emphasize that. We will train Ukrainian soldiers, and we have fulfilled this mission. Out of 80-90 thousand soldiers trained by the European Union, Poland has trained about a third - 28 thousand. We are ready to train further on our territory. We are a leader in this field - Kosinyak-Kamysh noted.

The Minister of National Defense noted that “in terms of our GDP, in terms of our capabilities, today humanitarian aid and military assistance is at the top of all the countries of the world that have supported Ukraine.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Washington's continued support for Kyiv is key, as without it Ukraine will not be able to survive the war. Duda noted that Russia does not stop in the face of losses and continues its aggression, so effective solutions are needed. He also emphasized that it is important to achieve a just peace.