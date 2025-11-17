$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17603 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15511 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13081 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16732 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14615 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24769 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33755 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65903 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Poland has opened two border crossings in Podlaskie Voivodeship on the border with Belarus, which had been closed for years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

Poland opened border crossings with Belarus in Kuźnica and Bobrowniki on November 17. The Kuźnica checkpoint had been closed for four years due to the migration crisis, and Bobrowniki for almost three years in response to the verdict against Andrzej Poczobut.

Poland has opened two border crossings in Podlaskie Voivodeship on the border with Belarus, which had been closed for years

Poland opened border crossing points with Belarus in Kuźnica and Bobrowniki, in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, from the beginning of November 17. They had not been operating for several years. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the checkpoint in Kuźnica was closed for four years due to an artificial migration crisis orchestrated by the Belarusian authorities, and the checkpoint in Bobrowniki for almost three years, in response to the verdict in Belarus against Andrzej Poczobut, a representative of the Polish community.

Thus, the checkpoint in Kuźnica will operate only for passenger cars, and in Bobrowniki for passenger transport, buses, and trucks.

Recall

On November 14, Poland announced the opening of two checkpoints on the border with Belarus: Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa and Kuźnica Białostocka-Bruzgi. This decision will support residents and businesses, including carriers, by allowing passenger traffic and limited truck movement.

Olga Rozgon

