Poland has opened two border crossings in Podlaskie Voivodeship on the border with Belarus, which had been closed for years

Poland opened border crossing points with Belarus in Kuźnica and Bobrowniki, in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, from the beginning of November 17. They had not been operating for several years. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the checkpoint in Kuźnica was closed for four years due to an artificial migration crisis orchestrated by the Belarusian authorities, and the checkpoint in Bobrowniki for almost three years, in response to the verdict in Belarus against Andrzej Poczobut, a representative of the Polish community.

Thus, the checkpoint in Kuźnica will operate only for passenger cars, and in Bobrowniki for passenger transport, buses, and trucks.

Recall

On November 14, Poland announced the opening of two checkpoints on the border with Belarus: Bobrowniki-Berestovitsa and Kuźnica Białostocka-Bruzgi. This decision will support residents and businesses, including carriers, by allowing passenger traffic and limited truck movement.

