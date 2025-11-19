Poland announces first arrests of suspects involved in railway sabotage

x.com/PremierRP

The spokesman for the Polish Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzyński, speaking about acts of sabotage on the railway, announced on Wednesday that the first arrests are being made, with those involved being detained by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the police, PAP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Dobrzyński, as stated, announced the receipt of a significant amount of evidence.

He emphasized that on Wednesday, Polish services had much more information and were on the trail of those who ordered and carried out acts of sabotage on the railway.

"I can confirm that the first arrests are already being made. Those involved are being detained by the Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the police, and at this stage, I cannot provide further details," Dobrzyński said.

He added that the investigation is ongoing, and the case is dynamic and developing.

The spokesman emphasized that he could not name a specific number at the moment, but several people have been detained in this case. "These individuals are currently being interrogated, and the role of each person in this terrorist attack is being clarified. These detentions are ongoing. We do not rule out further arrests," Dobrzyński said.

He noted that the arrests are taking place in Poland.

Addition

Two acts of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Dorohusk route between November 15 and 17. During the first, in Mice (Mazovian Voivodeship, Garwolin County), an explosive device damaged the railway track. In another location, near the Gołąb railway station (Lublin Voivodeship, Puławy County), on Sunday, a train carrying 475 passengers was forced to brake suddenly due to damage to the railway track.

Ukraine and Poland create group to counter Russian sabotage - Zelenskyy