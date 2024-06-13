Plus 980 occupants and 17 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 522 810 people, 7928 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to June 13, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 522 810 (+980) people,

tanks - 7928 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15208 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 13770 (+34) units,

RSVP - 1099 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 846 (+2) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11075 (+33),

cruise missiles - 2285 (+5),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18794 (+58) units,

special equipment - 2294 (+4).

