Plus 960 occupants and 22 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 377 820 people, 6214 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/23/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 377,820 (+960) people

tanks - 6214 (+22) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11548 (+59) units,

artillery systems - 8947 (+51) units,

MLRS - 970 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 657 (+0) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6961 (+0),

cruise missiles - 1820 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11956 (+65) units,

special equipment - 1409 (+12).

According to the General Staff, 68 combat engagements took place at the frontline over the past day . In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 56 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes against the enemy - General Staff