Platform X is officially allowed to publish adult content

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 12445 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172339 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163978 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220647 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45132 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64010 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107915 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35260 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67132 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241380 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 12463 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 16997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23512 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107915 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111873 views
Platform X is officially allowed to publish adult content

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111020 views

Elon Musk's x social network has officially allowed users to post pornographic content on the platform with some restrictions, such as the requirement to label NSFW content as "sensitive" and a ban on posting explicit content in prominent places, such as profile photos.

Social network X, which belongs to Elon Musk, has its own rules and now users can officially publish adult content on the platform. About it TechCrunch, reports UNN.   

Details 

The platform has never been officially banned or allowed to publish adult content, but over time, many active NSFW communities have emerged on X.

However, recently X added new clauses to its rules that formally allow users to post pornographic content on the platform — with a few caveats.

The platform will require users who regularly post NSFW content to change their settings to mark the images and videos they post as sensitive content. Appropriate warnings can also be added to individual messages. It is also forbidden to publish porn content in prominent places, such as a profile picture or banner.

No more Twitter: Elon Musk's social network officially moves to X.com domain

The new rules also prohibit content that "promotes exploitation, lack of consent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, as well as indecent behavior.

It also states that Rule X applies to all adult content, whether it's real photos/videos, artificial intelligence, or animation (such as hentai).

We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume content related to sexual topics, provided that they are produced and distributed with consent. Sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression

- explained the rule change in X.

Recall

In the spring, the media reported that for new accounts in the social network X, a fee may be introducedto reduce the activity of bots

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

TechnologiesUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising