Platform X is officially allowed to publish adult content

Social network X, which belongs to Elon Musk, has its own rules and now users can officially publish adult content on the platform. About it TechCrunch, reports UNN.

Details

The platform has never been officially banned or allowed to publish adult content, but over time, many active NSFW communities have emerged on X.

However, recently X added new clauses to its rules that formally allow users to post pornographic content on the platform — with a few caveats.

The platform will require users who regularly post NSFW content to change their settings to mark the images and videos they post as sensitive content. Appropriate warnings can also be added to individual messages. It is also forbidden to publish porn content in prominent places, such as a profile picture or banner.

The new rules also prohibit content that "promotes exploitation, lack of consent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, as well as indecent behavior.

It also states that Rule X applies to all adult content, whether it's real photos/videos, artificial intelligence, or animation (such as hentai).

We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume content related to sexual topics, provided that they are produced and distributed with consent. Sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression - explained the rule change in X.

