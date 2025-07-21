Pistorius announced an agreement with the Pentagon chief: Germany will join the supply of 5 Patriot systems needed by Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is participating today in the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, announced that he had agreed with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that Germany would join in providing five critically needed Patriot systems to Ukraine, CGTN Europe reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Germany will provide additional air defense systems and necessary ammunition. Moreover, during my trip to Washington last week, I agreed with Pete Hegseth that Germany would join the supply of five critically needed Patriot systems as soon as possible," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Recall

The Trump administration, according to media reports, moved Germany ahead of Switzerland in supplying the next Patriot air defense systems from the production line, paving the way for Berlin to send two already existing Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

