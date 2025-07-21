Pistorius announced an agreement with the Pentagon chief: Germany will join the supply of 5 Patriot systems needed by Ukraine

$41.750.12
48.610.15
uken
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11531 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26592 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26705 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 29014 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32650 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42175 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86528 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81467 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155486 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150076 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
59%
743mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 14043 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 51552 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 31472 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 31995 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 19302 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 336917 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 258125 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 321801 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 338262 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 514897 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 82802 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 178742 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 197935 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 197034 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 198926 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

Pistorius announced an agreement with the Pentagon chief: Germany will join the supply of 5 Patriot systems needed by Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced an agreement with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding Germany's accession to the supply of five Patriot systems to Ukraine. Germany will also provide additional air defense systems and ammunition.

Pistorius announced an agreement with the Pentagon chief: Germany will join the supply of 5 Patriot systems needed by Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is participating today in the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, announced that he had agreed with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth that Germany would join in providing five critically needed Patriot systems to Ukraine, CGTN Europe reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Germany will provide additional air defense systems and necessary ammunition. Moreover, during my trip to Washington last week, I agreed with Pete Hegseth that Germany would join the supply of five critically needed Patriot systems as soon as possible," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Recall

The Trump administration, according to media reports, moved Germany ahead of Switzerland in supplying the next Patriot air defense systems from the production line, paving the way for Berlin to send two already existing Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ19.07.25, 09:55 • 18739 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9