Pipeline rupture on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water leak localized, repair work underway

A water leak has been localized on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

The emergency repair team of "Kyivvodokanal" continues to eliminate the damage to the pipeline. Specialists removed the eroded soil, cleared the entrance to one of the entrances, and continue to clear the entrance to another entrance.

Currently, one residential building on Pechersky Uzviz, 10, remains temporarily without water supply. A tanker truck with drinking water has been sent for the residents of this building - water supply has been restored to other buildings.

At the same time, the elimination of damage to the 400 mm diameter water supply network is ongoing, and work to eliminate the consequences of the leak is underway at the site. Special equipment is involved for this: an excavator and a dump truck.

Recall

On Monday, October 10, a pipeline burst occurred late in the evening on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv. It is reported that as a result of the accident, the basement floor of a 9-story residential building began to flood.