Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98135 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110445 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156896 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252889 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174700 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165861 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31858 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 28528 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 35403 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 28805 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 25694 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252889 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227231 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213154 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238830 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225512 views
UNN Lite
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98135 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 69709 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 76189 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113414 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114286 views
"Personnel" for "administrations" and "ministries" are trained in several-week courses: there is a shortage of "officials" in the occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18483 views

The occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are training thousands of people in short-term courses to become managers and civil servants in the pseudo-republics, deepening the crisis of governance and the lack of qualified personnel.

Due to the lack of public administration personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities have introduced courses for future managers. According to the Center of National Resistance, a few weeks of training is enough to head the administration or become a member of the government of a pseudo-republic, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center, last year alone, 6,000 specialists in "public administration" and "national economy" were trained in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region with the participation and assistance of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service through several-week courses.

In 2024, the second stage of training for such "specialists" began. At least seven thousand managers are to be trained this year.

"It is probably unnecessary to talk about the quality of such specialists. Thus, the humanitarian crisis due to the lack of doctors, teachers, and public utilities has been compounded by the crisis of the 'state' administration of the occupation administrations," the statement said.

The Center reminded all collaborators and those who cooperate with the enemy that such "activities" can be imprisoned in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukraineUkraine

