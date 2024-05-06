"Personnel" for "administrations" and "ministries" are trained in several-week courses: there is a shortage of "officials" in the occupied territories

Due to the lack of public administration personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities have introduced courses for future managers. According to the Center of National Resistance, a few weeks of training is enough to head the administration or become a member of the government of a pseudo-republic, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center, last year alone, 6,000 specialists in "public administration" and "national economy" were trained in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region with the participation and assistance of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service through several-week courses.

In 2024, the second stage of training for such "specialists" began. At least seven thousand managers are to be trained this year.

"It is probably unnecessary to talk about the quality of such specialists. Thus, the humanitarian crisis due to the lack of doctors, teachers, and public utilities has been compounded by the crisis of the 'state' administration of the occupation administrations," the statement said.

The Center reminded all collaborators and those who cooperate with the enemy that such "activities" can be imprisoned in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.