09:34 AM • 1878 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 4082 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 7772 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 10777 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 19995 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 19077 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 16259 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27958 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 48318 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39403 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
Performed penis enlargement surgeries in an old Toyota: "mobile surgeon" arrested in Thailand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

51-year-old Pittaya Moolin, known as "Chang Yai Modify," was arrested for performing illegal penis enlargement surgeries in his old Toyota Corolla. He advertised his services on TikTok without a medical degree and performed procedures in unsanitary conditions.

Performed penis enlargement surgeries in an old Toyota: "mobile surgeon" arrested in Thailand

A 51-year-old self-proclaimed doctor from Bangkok has been arrested for performing illegal penis enlargement surgeries right in his car. The man, without medical education, advertised his services on TikTok and performed procedures in unsanitary conditions, risking the lives of his clients, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

51-year-old Pittaya Moolin, also known as "Chang Yai Modify," offered male genital enlargement services to men in Bangkok and neighboring provinces. But clients who ordered these procedures were shocked when they were offered to sit in an old 1990s Toyota Corolla. Police received several complaints from "patients" and launched an investigation.

They found that the suspect, without a medical license, advertised penis enlargement surgeries, circumcisions, and implants on TikTok and claimed to provide services in this way "for convenience." The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) arrested the pseudo-surgeon on October 18, as he was performing "penile bead" implantation in his makeshift operating room, parked along the road.

Officers seized 189 different types of pearls, local anesthetics, surgical blades, surgical needles, and other surgical equipment, which was reportedly used in unsanitary conditions.

Pittaya reportedly admitted that he had no medical education and only learned the procedures from social media videos.

He said: "I became interested in this kind of work, so I learned it and developed it as a side job to supplement my income. I've been doing this for about a year."

Pittaya reportedly charged 1,000 baht (about $30) for pearl implants, 5,000 baht (about $150) for circumcisions, and 10,000 baht (about $300) for penis enlargement injections, during which filler is injected inside to give the penis a more voluminous appearance.

Punishment and fine

Police said he was charged with "practicing medicine without registration and permission, punishable by imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht (almost $1,000)."

Police Major General Kongkrit Lertittikun, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said: "Pearl implants or penis enlargement injections carry a high risk of inflammation or infection, which can lead to penile dysfunction. We would like to warn those involved to immediately cease their activities, as the police will continue to monitor and arrest them."



Addition

Last year, a man who had been performing penis enlargement procedures for 20 years without any qualifications was arrested. Kittikorn Songsri from Bangkok, Thailand, reportedly performed implant surgeries and filler injections on hundreds of patients, charging up to £450 for it.

The 36-year-old man confessed that he left school after graduating from high school and began to learn how to do implants on his own at the age of 14. The police were informed of his practice only after one client claimed to have suffered a "severe infection" after silicone injections.

Clinics specializing in such procedures often offer several options. One of them is a silicone injection, surgically inserted into the penis, similar to some breast implants.

Other methods include cutting the internal ligament in the groin area to make the penis visually longer. Substances such as filler are also injected to thicken the penis.



Alona Utkina

