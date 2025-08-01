In Sweden, a 10-month-old girl developed a "micropenis": doctors found out the causes of the anomaly

A ten-month-old Swedish girl was on the chest of her father who was using testosterone gel. Over time, her clitoris grew larger, resembling a small penis. Endocrinologists from Sweden are warning about the effects of hormone creams on a young child. Unexpected physical changes have also been recorded in at least 10 children.

Hormone creams can easily pass the substance to their children through skin-to-skin contact. An unusual case was discovered in Sweden. A ten-month-old girl in Sweden developed an enlarged clitoris resembling a small penis after she lay on the chest of her father who was using testosterone gel. The case was recorded by specialists from Sahlgrenska Hospital at the University of Gothenburg.

According to Euronews Health, at least a dozen children in Sweden have experienced unexpected physical changes in recent years after accidental exposure to hormone gels and sprays.

Topical treatments, such as gels, creams and sprays, are prescribed to adults with hormonal disorders, patients who have finished chemotherapy, and others.

There is a risk that children can absorb hormones through skin-to-skin contact with adults using these treatments

According to Swedish doctors, methods of protection against hormonal disorders can lead to medical complications similar to the case recorded in Gothenburg.

Babies under 12 months old have very absorbent skin. "We need to protect children" from accidental exposure to strong sex hormones, explained Dr. Jovanna Dahlgren, head physician of the pediatrics department at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, to Euronews Health.

