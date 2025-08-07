$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 18869 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21424 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52124 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68689 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59249 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 39976 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43132 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55488 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55559 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119577 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Pensioner locked up and robbed: court proceedings begin in large-scale real estate fraud case in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

In Berehove, the trial began in the case of the illegal seizure of an apartment and land belonging to a 72-year-old man who was held in a social center. A state notary and a former head of a communal enterprise may be involved in the case.

Pensioner locked up and robbed: court proceedings begin in large-scale real estate fraud case in Zakarpattia

In the city of Berehove, Zakarpattia, the consideration of a case that may show signs of large-scale fraud involving officials has begun. This concerns the illegal seizure of an apartment and a land plot belonging to a 72-year-old man who was held against his will in the inpatient department of a territorial social service center. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

In short: the person was held against his will, not allowed to go outside, and his apartment and land plot were fraudulently seized.

— emphasized the Ombudsman.

Details

The egregious violations were first reported by Andriy Kryuchkov, the Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in Zakarpattia Oblast. He recorded that the man was not allowed to go outside, and his home and land were taken away through fraudulent schemes. Several individuals may be involved in the case, including a state notary and a former head of a communal enterprise.

However, neither the accused nor his lawyers appeared at the first court hearing. This may indicate an attempt to delay the process and avoid responsibility.

This case was moved forward thanks to the intervention of the Ombudsman's Office, including the seizure of the victim's property, a free lawyer, and appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Lubinets emphasizes that the same individuals could have committed similar crimes against other vulnerable people. The case is currently under special control.

What is important: these same perpetrators could have exploited the vulnerability of other people as well. The situation will remain under the control of my Representative in the region.

- Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman announced how many Ukrainians this year received the status of a person affected by human trafficking31.07.25, 17:36 • 5409 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada