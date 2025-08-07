Pensioner locked up and robbed: court proceedings begin in large-scale real estate fraud case in Zakarpattia

In the city of Berehove, Zakarpattia, the consideration of a case that may show signs of large-scale fraud involving officials has begun. This concerns the illegal seizure of an apartment and a land plot belonging to a 72-year-old man who was held against his will in the inpatient department of a territorial social service center. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

In short: the person was held against his will, not allowed to go outside, and his apartment and land plot were fraudulently seized. — emphasized the Ombudsman.

Details

The egregious violations were first reported by Andriy Kryuchkov, the Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in Zakarpattia Oblast. He recorded that the man was not allowed to go outside, and his home and land were taken away through fraudulent schemes. Several individuals may be involved in the case, including a state notary and a former head of a communal enterprise.

However, neither the accused nor his lawyers appeared at the first court hearing. This may indicate an attempt to delay the process and avoid responsibility.

This case was moved forward thanks to the intervention of the Ombudsman's Office, including the seizure of the victim's property, a free lawyer, and appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Lubinets emphasizes that the same individuals could have committed similar crimes against other vulnerable people. The case is currently under special control.

What is important: these same perpetrators could have exploited the vulnerability of other people as well. The situation will remain under the control of my Representative in the region. - Lubinets noted.

