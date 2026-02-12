Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 2832 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 9964 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 18859 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 64627 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 44235 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 55481 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 44048 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34815 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29652 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 60375 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 36820 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 34370 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 9668 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 14403 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 22038 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 4524 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 60376 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 53783 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 55431 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 64871 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mykola Tyshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 22214 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 30611 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 32220 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 32665 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 33794 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

President Zelenskyy accepted the US proposal to hold talks on ending the war, where the issue of territories will be discussed. International expert Stanislav Zhelikhovsky believes that Russia is not interested in a ceasefire and does not expect quick results.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire

President Zelenskyy accepted the US proposal to hold the next round of talks to end the war, where the issue of territory will be discussed. Ukraine may approve a peace proposal through a parliamentary vote or a national referendum.

"The fourth round is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to talks in the US. On the agenda is a US proposal to create a free economic zone as a buffer in the eastern Donbas region, an option that, according to the Ukrainian leader, both sides of the conflict are skeptical of, the publication writes.

The current negotiation process to end the war is more like a political game than a real attempt to achieve peace. At the same time, certain chances for change still remain. This was stated in a comment to UNN by international expert, candidate of political sciences Stanislav Zhelikhovskyi.

"Now there is an imitation of the negotiation process"

According to the expert, the parties are showing activity, but there is no real breakthrough yet.

Now there is an imitation of the negotiation process. I am convinced that the Russians are dragging their feet. This is beneficial for Russia, and, unfortunately, so far it has succeeded. Trump is not using leverage, which gives Putin opportunities to continue the war

- says the expert.

He drew attention to public signals about an alleged readiness for a ceasefire, but called them part of a political game.

We see and hear that someone is allegedly interested in a ceasefire. But I will say that this is just a game. This is a game that, in particular, is aimed at satisfying US President Donald Trump

- notes Zhelikhovskyi.

"Russia is not interested in a ceasefire"

Zhelikhovskyi emphasizes: the positions of Kyiv and Moscow differ fundamentally. 

Ukraine is obviously interested in ending hostilities - this distinguishes us from Russia. Moscow is not interested in ending the war, while Ukraine constantly emphasizes its readiness to find solutions

- he notes.

That is why, he is convinced, one should not expect quick results.

"Here we already see different approaches and different desires. I think that Ukraine is fully aware that it is unlikely to achieve any progress now, at least in the coming weeks. This war is a great tragedy, but we have no other choice, Ukraine must continue to resist."

However, the expert does not rule out that the situation may change.

Perhaps there will be some window of opportunity soon, maybe in the spring. It is worth paying attention to economic indicators. But as of now, I do not expect a ceasefire. The Russians continue to put forward fantastic conditions that Ukraine will not accept, but again, I will say, the situation may indeed change soon

- notes Zhelikhovskyi.

Territories and security guarantees are the main stumbling block

Separately, the expert emphasized that the issues of territories and security guarantees remain key.

"The main thing is what concerns territories and security guarantees. These, it seems to me, are very important issues."

At the same time, the expert notes that Ukraine also acts rationally and cautiously. According to his assessment, Kyiv cannot afford to agree to conditions that would create long-term risks for the state's security.

Any agreement must guarantee that the war will not repeat itself in two or five years. If this is not the case, it is not peace, it is a pause before a new stage of the conflict, so of course Kyiv is not ready for a quick peace at any cost. At the same time, Ukraine is doing everything possible to demonstrate to Donald Trump its readiness for peace

- he emphasizes.

At the same time, finding a compromise with the aggressor state is extremely difficult.

"We have very important issues on which it is very difficult to find common ground with Russia. And this also drags out the process. Ukraine has already stated that it is ready for concessions, but not for those that the enemy demands from us. There must be a compromise, and until Russia demonstrates that it is ready for it, but on the contrary - prepares new offensives."

Thus, according to the expert, it is Russia that is currently not demonstrating a real readiness to end the war. At the same time, he admits that under certain conditions, particularly economic ones, an opportunity for shifts in the negotiation process may arise.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine