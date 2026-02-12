Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire

President Zelenskyy accepted the US proposal to hold the next round of talks to end the war, where the issue of territory will be discussed. Ukraine may approve a peace proposal through a parliamentary vote or a national referendum.

"The fourth round is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to talks in the US. On the agenda is a US proposal to create a free economic zone as a buffer in the eastern Donbas region, an option that, according to the Ukrainian leader, both sides of the conflict are skeptical of, the publication writes.

The current negotiation process to end the war is more like a political game than a real attempt to achieve peace. At the same time, certain chances for change still remain. This was stated in a comment to UNN by international expert, candidate of political sciences Stanislav Zhelikhovskyi.

"Now there is an imitation of the negotiation process"

According to the expert, the parties are showing activity, but there is no real breakthrough yet.

Now there is an imitation of the negotiation process. I am convinced that the Russians are dragging their feet. This is beneficial for Russia, and, unfortunately, so far it has succeeded. Trump is not using leverage, which gives Putin opportunities to continue the war - says the expert.

He drew attention to public signals about an alleged readiness for a ceasefire, but called them part of a political game.

We see and hear that someone is allegedly interested in a ceasefire. But I will say that this is just a game. This is a game that, in particular, is aimed at satisfying US President Donald Trump - notes Zhelikhovskyi.

"Russia is not interested in a ceasefire"

Zhelikhovskyi emphasizes: the positions of Kyiv and Moscow differ fundamentally.

Ukraine is obviously interested in ending hostilities - this distinguishes us from Russia. Moscow is not interested in ending the war, while Ukraine constantly emphasizes its readiness to find solutions - he notes.

That is why, he is convinced, one should not expect quick results.

"Here we already see different approaches and different desires. I think that Ukraine is fully aware that it is unlikely to achieve any progress now, at least in the coming weeks. This war is a great tragedy, but we have no other choice, Ukraine must continue to resist."

However, the expert does not rule out that the situation may change.

Perhaps there will be some window of opportunity soon, maybe in the spring. It is worth paying attention to economic indicators. But as of now, I do not expect a ceasefire. The Russians continue to put forward fantastic conditions that Ukraine will not accept, but again, I will say, the situation may indeed change soon - notes Zhelikhovskyi.

Territories and security guarantees are the main stumbling block

Separately, the expert emphasized that the issues of territories and security guarantees remain key.

"The main thing is what concerns territories and security guarantees. These, it seems to me, are very important issues."

At the same time, the expert notes that Ukraine also acts rationally and cautiously. According to his assessment, Kyiv cannot afford to agree to conditions that would create long-term risks for the state's security.

Any agreement must guarantee that the war will not repeat itself in two or five years. If this is not the case, it is not peace, it is a pause before a new stage of the conflict, so of course Kyiv is not ready for a quick peace at any cost. At the same time, Ukraine is doing everything possible to demonstrate to Donald Trump its readiness for peace - he emphasizes.

At the same time, finding a compromise with the aggressor state is extremely difficult.

"We have very important issues on which it is very difficult to find common ground with Russia. And this also drags out the process. Ukraine has already stated that it is ready for concessions, but not for those that the enemy demands from us. There must be a compromise, and until Russia demonstrates that it is ready for it, but on the contrary - prepares new offensives."

Thus, according to the expert, it is Russia that is currently not demonstrating a real readiness to end the war. At the same time, he admits that under certain conditions, particularly economic ones, an opportunity for shifts in the negotiation process may arise.