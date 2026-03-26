"Peace in Europe requires justice": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the EU's accession to the founders of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes the European Commission's proposal to initiate the process of the EU joining the founders of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this step, which confirms the inevitable responsibility for Russian crimes, is especially valuable now, "as we approach the grim anniversary of the Bucha massacre."

The unspeakable horrors of Russian crimes in Bucha, Mariupol, Izyum, and other Ukrainian cities recall the most horrific atrocities of World War II. They shook the very moral foundations of Europe to its core. - Sybiha noted.

He added that peace in Europe requires justice for the victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and expressed hope for the swift approval of this proposal by the Council and the accession of EU member states to the Tribunal.

Recall

On June 25, 2025, Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Its goal is to bring the highest military and political leadership of Russia to justice for unleashing the war.

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