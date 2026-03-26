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Sweden to co-found special tribunal to punish Russian leadership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Stockholm joins the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. The body's goal is to hold Russia accountable.

Sweden to co-found special tribunal to punish Russian leadership

Sweden will join the creation of a special tribunal regarding Russia. This was announced on the social network X by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer Stenergard, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, Stockholm confirms its intention to "join the Agreement on a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine."

This is another step towards the creation of the Tribunal, of which Sweden will be one of the founders. We must ensure accountability for Russia's crimes against Ukraine

- Stenergard wrote.

Reference

On June 25, 2025, Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Its goal is to hold Russia's top military and political leadership accountable for unleashing the war. The initiative was supported by EU countries, the USA, Lithuania, Estonia, Great Britain, and the European Union itself.

The Tribunal will have the status of an international body. Its work will be based on Article 8 bis of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, as well as on the provisions of UN General Assembly Resolution No. 3314.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: Special Tribunal will receive all necessary evidence in cases of Russian crimes in Ukraine24.02.26, 18:08 • 3873 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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