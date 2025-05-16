$41.470.07
Погода
+7°
1m/s
94%
749mm
Patrol officers with weapons will be on duty near the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv – KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Security at the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv has been усилена after the incident with damage to photographs of the dead. Since morning, patrol police officers with weapons have been on duty there to ensure order.

After the incident on the Alley of Heroes, where photos of fallen defenders were damaged, the Kyiv authorities have strengthened the protection of the memorial, with police patrolling there since morning.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, in his Telegram channel , reports UNN.

From this morning, the patrol police with weapons are stationed to protect the People's Memorial on the Maidan. This is exclusively a function of ensuring public order. But we fully take into account the importance of the location and its real status. I will inform you about further steps

Context

On May 15, in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders installed on the flower bed. She reacted to the remarks of passers-by with a fight.

The offender was detained by law enforcement officers. 

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reacted to the incident, noting that he is preparing an order regarding strengthening security in the memorial area, as well as banning entertainment events on the Maidan.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv
