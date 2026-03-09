Patriarch Filaret hospitalized in Kyiv

His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine has been hospitalized in one of Kyiv's medical facilities, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate.

Due to the deterioration of his health, His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine was hospitalized in one of Kyiv's medical facilities - the statement reads.

The UOC (KP) added that Patriarch Filaret is under the supervision of doctors and is receiving the necessary medical care.

Reference

Patriarch Filaret (Mykhailo Denysenko, born 1929) is a prominent Ukrainian Orthodox church figure, Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine (1995–2018), Hero of Ukraine. He was the initiator of the creation of the independent UOC-KP and a key figure in the establishment of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), where he is currently an honorary patriarch.