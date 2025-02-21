Partisans: Occupants force Ukrainians to build railroad for army for free in Donetsk region

The occupiers are forcing Ukrainians to build a railroad for their army in Donetsk region for free, UNN reports, citing the ATES guerrilla movement.

Details

According to ATES, the Russians are building the Rostov-Ilovaysk-Hranitne-Mariupol railroad line using the forced labor of detained Ukrainians.

Local residents detained for the slightest suspicion or "wrong" views are forced to work on the construction site for free, threatened with death and reprisals. This branch is being built exclusively for the benefit of Russian military logistics - for the rapid transfer of equipment and ammunition to the front - the statement said.

