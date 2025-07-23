Part of Mykolaiv left without electricity, cause being investigated
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity disappeared in a number of districts of Mykolaiv. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that the causes are being investigated, and contact is maintained with the regional power company.
... in some areas of the city there is currently no electricity. We are investigating the cause and keeping in touch with the oblenergo
