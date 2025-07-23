Part of Mykolaiv left without electricity, cause being investigated

$41.770.05
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:24 PM • 1370 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
08:09 PM • 4960 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
08:05 PM • 5080 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
07:49 PM • 6572 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
04:26 PM • 41993 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 82164 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 56366 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 85639 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 174895 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150014 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individualsJuly 23, 12:47 PM • 62896 views
We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protests03:45 PM • 9160 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul05:15 PM • 24866 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul05:47 PM • 14474 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB06:29 PM • 13275 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 82164 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 174895 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 232143 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 263295 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 273014 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Istanbul
Donetsk Oblast
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 138908 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 260505 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 347258 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 353765 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 343879 views
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27
Mi-8

Part of Mykolaiv left without electricity, cause being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Electricity disappeared in a number of districts of Mykolaiv. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that the causes are being investigated, and contact is maintained with the regional power company.

Part of Mykolaiv left without electricity, cause being investigated

Power went out in a number of districts of Mykolaiv, the cause is being investigated. This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, UNN reports.

... in some areas of the city there is currently no electricity. We are investigating the cause and keeping in touch with the oblenergo 

- the message says.

This year, summer in Ukraine should pass without blackouts - expert23.07.25, 17:48 • 5546 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv
