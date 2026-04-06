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Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - VR vote

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

The relevant committee supported bills on the abolition of the €150 parcel exemption and taxes for platforms. New rules will come into effect no earlier than 2027.

Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - VR vote

All three tax bills from the package required by IMF commitments were supported by the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada - regarding the taxation of income from digital platforms, taxation of international postal and express shipments, as well as the extension of military tax payment after the abolition of martial law. Next, they will be submitted for a vote in the Verkhovna Rada hall, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the tax committee in Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The committee also supported the last bill from the IMF package - No. 15112-1. This is about abolishing the 150 euro exemption for parcels. Only the alternative No. 15112-1 (authored by SN) was supported in principle: "for" - 15. Abstained - 7 (including me). Tomorrow it will be submitted to the hall, but only in the first reading. Further work will be done on it.

- wrote Zheleznyak.

The MP listed "two very important clarifications":

  • this law is an amendment to the Tax Code. It is not the main one here and is technical. According to Zheleznyak, "the main changes are in the Customs Code, this will be done through amendments to bill No. 12360 (KPI for customs). It is not being submitted now, and will not be this week";
    • the law will not come into force earlier than 2027, but only after a government decision - when the system is ready. The MP is "convinced that this will be much later than January 1, 2027 - at least for now, even the money for developing the system has not been allocated."

      "The government hopes to collect up to UAH 10 billion in additional revenues," Zheleznyak said.

      Earlier, he reported that the committee also supported bills on extending the military tax for 3 years after the end of the war and on taxing platforms.

      Regarding the second, according to Zheleznyak, "it is important regarding the deadlines: not earlier than 01/01/2027, but after the signing of the exchange agreement and the accession of countries. That is, it will most likely be later than the beginning of 2027. That is, they will be taxed only in 2028 after reporting for 2027."

      First bills from the IMF commitment package passed the relevant committee06.04.26, 11:51 • 1532 views

      Addition

      Earlier, the government approved a package of bills on the taxation of income from digital platforms, the taxation of international postal and express shipments, and the extension of military tax payment after the abolition of martial law, including within the framework of obligations under the cooperation program with the IMF.

      After that, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had met with the heads of parliamentary committees, where they discussed "homework" for EU and IMF funding and that there was an agreement on a number of urgent bills.

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyPolitics
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      International Monetary Fund
      Yulia Svyrydenko
      Verkhovna Rada
      Ukraine