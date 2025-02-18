Pakistan detains a couple on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl for stealing chocolate

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37453 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62503 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66910 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100633 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112851 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152124 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64765 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108798 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78838 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44060 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71502 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103060 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142884 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175282 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71502 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133834 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135709 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164039 views
Pakistan detains a couple on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl for stealing chocolate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23773 views

A couple was detained in Rawalpindi on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old maid girl who died of multiple injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was tortured over suspicion of stealing chocolate.

In northeastern Pakistan, a couple was detained on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl who worked as their maid, allegedly for stealing chocolate. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the girl, named Ikra, died in hospital from multiple injuries last Wednesday. A preliminary police investigation revealed that she had been tortured.

The case in Rawalpindi caused widespread outrage, and posts with the hashtag #JusticeforIqra received tens of thousands of views and reignited the debate on child labor and abuse of domestic workers.

Laws regarding child labor may vary from one part of the country to another, but in the Punjab province, children under the age of 15 cannot be hired as domestic workers.

When she died, I felt completely broken,

- Ikra's father, Sana Ullah, told the BBC.

He said that last Wednesday he received a call from the police about Ikra. When he arrived at the hospital, he saw Ikra lying unconscious on the bed. She died a few minutes later.

The girl started working as a maid at the age of eight. Her father, a 45-year-old farmer, said he sent her to work because he was in debt.

At the age of 17, she weighed 27 kg: a couple whose daughter was sick due to constant malnutrition was convicted in Australia16.02.25, 12:38 • 33978 views

After working for several employers, two years ago she got a job with a couple who had eight children of their own. She earned about $28 a month.

Police said that Ikra is accused of stealing chocolate from her employers, adding that a preliminary investigation showed that Ikra had been tortured.

Police also said there was evidence of regular violence. 

An autopsy is currently underway to assess the extent of her injuries, and the police are still awaiting a final medical report.

Ikra's employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife Sana, were arrested along with a Quranic teacher who worked for the family. He brought Ikra to the hospital and left, telling the hospital staff that the girl's father had died and that her mother was not there.

Ikra's father says he wants those responsible for his daughter's death to be punished.

In Kharkiv a mother sold her two-month-old daughter for $20,000 to buy a car13.02.25, 12:13 • 32742 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
pakistanPakistan

