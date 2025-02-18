Pakistan detains a couple on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl for stealing chocolate

In northeastern Pakistan, a couple was detained on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl who worked as their maid, allegedly for stealing chocolate. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the girl, named Ikra, died in hospital from multiple injuries last Wednesday. A preliminary police investigation revealed that she had been tortured.

The case in Rawalpindi caused widespread outrage, and posts with the hashtag #JusticeforIqra received tens of thousands of views and reignited the debate on child labor and abuse of domestic workers.

Laws regarding child labor may vary from one part of the country to another, but in the Punjab province, children under the age of 15 cannot be hired as domestic workers.

When she died, I felt completely broken, - Ikra's father, Sana Ullah, told the BBC.

He said that last Wednesday he received a call from the police about Ikra. When he arrived at the hospital, he saw Ikra lying unconscious on the bed. She died a few minutes later.

The girl started working as a maid at the age of eight. Her father, a 45-year-old farmer, said he sent her to work because he was in debt.

After working for several employers, two years ago she got a job with a couple who had eight children of their own. She earned about $28 a month.

Police said that Ikra is accused of stealing chocolate from her employers, adding that a preliminary investigation showed that Ikra had been tortured.

Police also said there was evidence of regular violence.

An autopsy is currently underway to assess the extent of her injuries, and the police are still awaiting a final medical report.

Ikra's employers, Rashid Shafiq and his wife Sana, were arrested along with a Quranic teacher who worked for the family. He brought Ikra to the hospital and left, telling the hospital staff that the girl's father had died and that her mother was not there.

Ikra's father says he wants those responsible for his daughter's death to be punished.

