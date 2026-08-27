Own fuel, cafés, and EV chargers: what the FENIX energy network will look like

The new FENIX energy filling-station network being created by the ZPEK group of companies plans to sell its own branded petrol and diesel, and is also considering the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. FENIX energy operations director Serhiy Belykh said this in an interview with Korrespondent.net.

At the same time, the company is still deciding whether it makes sense to sell liquefied gas at the new stations.

"Yes, FENIX will have its own branded fuel — both petrol and diesel. To be honest, we are thinking about whether it is worth adding liquefied gas, since this product imposes huge constraints when planning a station, and consumption volumes are falling. In turn, the times call for increased attention to charging infrastructure, and we are studying this question," Belykh noted.

FENIX energy stations are being designed as more than just a place to refuel a car. The stations will feature full-fledged shops and cafés, and the company also intends to develop its own culinary line.

To launch it, ZPEK plans to draw on the experience of its shareholders' other businesses in the food-service sector. This includes the production of frozen goods, semi-finished products, and ready meals.

The company also plans to pay particular attention to service. According to the network's operations director, FENIX energy will be positioned as a modern Ukrainian network with an elevated level of comfort, clear service, and high-quality fuel.

The first FENIX stations are expected to appear as early as September-October. In the initial stage, the network will develop mainly in western and central Ukraine, and by the end of the year ZPEK plans to reach 20 built sites.