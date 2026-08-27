Own fuel, cafés, and EV chargers: what the FENIX energy network will look like

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
02:23 PM • 4662 views
Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media
01:27 PM • 20812 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
12:24 PM • 21976 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
11:55 AM • 22440 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
11:02 AM • 21000 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
10:48 AM • 34743 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
August 27, 09:50 AM • 35351 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
August 27, 09:43 AM • 26819 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
August 27, 09:14 AM • 32585 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
August 27, 08:54 AM • 26153 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
46%
753mm
Popular news
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 85372 views
In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayorAugust 27, 09:21 AM • 41424 views
The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv has increased10:23 AM • 16525 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missing10:37 AM • 30514 views
History and Features of Czech Cuisine02:09 PM • 11683 views
Publications
History and Features of Czech Cuisine02:09 PM • 12038 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto01:27 PM • 20812 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 85851 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 91462 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 89368 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Czech Republic
Prague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 70152 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 54011 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 76943 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 74752 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 75925 views
Actual
Coca-Cola
Shahed-136
El País
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Own fuel, cafés, and EV chargers: what the FENIX energy network will look like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The new FENIX energy network will sell branded petrol and diesel, as well as develop shops, cafés and electric vehicle charging stations. The first filling stations will open in September–October in western and central Ukraine.

Own fuel, cafés, and EV chargers: what the FENIX energy network will look like

The new FENIX energy filling-station network being created by the ZPEK group of companies plans to sell its own branded petrol and diesel, and is also considering the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. FENIX energy operations director Serhiy Belykh said this in an interview with Korrespondent.net.

At the same time, the company is still deciding whether it makes sense to sell liquefied gas at the new stations.

"Yes, FENIX will have its own branded fuel — both petrol and diesel. To be honest, we are thinking about whether it is worth adding liquefied gas, since this product imposes huge constraints when planning a station, and consumption volumes are falling. In turn, the times call for increased attention to charging infrastructure, and we are studying this question," Belykh noted.

FENIX energy stations are being designed as more than just a place to refuel a car. The stations will feature full-fledged shops and cafés, and the company also intends to develop its own culinary line.

To launch it, ZPEK plans to draw on the experience of its shareholders' other businesses in the food-service sector. This includes the production of frozen goods, semi-finished products, and ready meals.

The company also plans to pay particular attention to service. According to the network's operations director, FENIX energy will be positioned as a modern Ukrainian network with an elevated level of comfort, clear service, and high-quality fuel.

The first FENIX stations are expected to appear as early as September-October. In the initial stage, the network will develop mainly in western and central Ukraine, and by the end of the year ZPEK plans to reach 20 built sites.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Brand
Ukraine