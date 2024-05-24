Over the past year, the number of FPV drones has quadrupled

The number of FPV drones has quadrupled over the past year. The number of aircraft-type UAVs has tripled. This was stated by Colonel Ivan Pavlenko, head of the Main Department of Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, UNN reports.

Pavlenko noted that there is a war of technology. Therefore, one of the main priorities of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the development of electronic warfare.

According to him, unmanned and robotic systems are changing the paradigm of warfare before our eyes. The number of new control systems, data transmission and navigation methods is growing every day. All of them use the electromagnetic spectrum. Therefore, there is a need to counteract these means of destruction, in particular, by using the capabilities of electronic and cyber warfare.

The number of aircraft-type UAVs has tripled over the past year, and the number of FPV drones has quadrupled. We realize that this trend will only continue to grow. Therefore, the correct use of electronic warfare assets and their coordination is very important - said Colonel Pavlenko, quoted by the General Staff.

The Head of the Main Directorate of Electronic and Cyber Warfare said that the number of electronic warfare units is constantly growing. At the same time, we pay great attention to their quality. An additional course on electronic and cyber warfare has been introduced to ensure that our servicemen have basic knowledge in this area.

"Experts of the Armed Forces have created a system of electronic warfare management, which is actually the end of the detection and management cycle. This means that we are able to coordinate activities between the use of our unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment, see the enemy's actions in the electromagnetic spectrum and counteract them more effectively," Pavlenko said.

He also emphasized that a special emphasis is placed on the development of short-range electronic warfare, the so-called "trench electronic warfare." Today, we have 10 certified trench electronic warfare devices, most of which are Ukrainian-made. Another 10 are undergoing the certification process - these are second-generation devices.

