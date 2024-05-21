The number of FPV drones produced in Ukraine made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front - Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82560 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107610 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150444 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The number of FPV drones produced in Ukraine made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front - Zelensky

The number of FPV drones produced in Ukraine made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17740 views

Over the past 3-4 months, Ukraine has achieved very serious production volumes of domestic FPV drones, which made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front.

Over the past 3-4 months, Ukraine has reached very serious production volumes of domestic FPV drones, which made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front. This was stated in an interview with Reuters by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

This is something that helped us a lot. Increase the production of domestic companies. We started producing a lot of FPV (drones - ed.) for the fronts. And that helped us a lot. About a month ago, 3-4 years ago, we reached very serious volumes. This helped us, because at that time we had great difficulties with artillery. That is, you use FPV on the front in large numbers. Of course, this number has increased and this has closed this large shortage of artillery

Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine has started producing a large number of long-range drones, but so far they are not enough.

We started using them in the energy sector of the russian federation, because they leave us without energy. I think this is very fair. Yes, we were accurate. The quality of these wires is good. We have reached normal production volumes, but there is not enough money for this

the president added.

Recall

Zelensky stated that Ukraine has never used Western weapons to strike russia , but negotiations are underway with partners to get such an opportunity.

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks20.05.24, 18:21 • 22294 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
reutersReuters
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

