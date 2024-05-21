The number of FPV drones produced in Ukraine made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front - Zelensky

Over the past 3-4 months, Ukraine has reached very serious production volumes of domestic FPV drones, which made it possible to close a large shortage of artillery at the front. This was stated in an interview with Reuters by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

This is something that helped us a lot. Increase the production of domestic companies. We started producing a lot of FPV (drones - ed.) for the fronts. And that helped us a lot. About a month ago, 3-4 years ago, we reached very serious volumes. This helped us, because at that time we had great difficulties with artillery. That is, you use FPV on the front in large numbers. Of course, this number has increased and this has closed this large shortage of artillery Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine has started producing a large number of long-range drones, but so far they are not enough.

We started using them in the energy sector of the russian federation, because they leave us without energy. I think this is very fair. Yes, we were accurate. The quality of these wires is good. We have reached normal production volumes, but there is not enough money for this the president added.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine has never used Western weapons to strike russia , but negotiations are underway with partners to get such an opportunity.

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks