Over the past day, occupants fired 6 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Over the last day, the enemy fired 6 times from various types of weapons at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

This was reported by the Operational Command "North", UNN reports.

Details

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 6 attacks (28 explosions) were registered during the day from various types of weapons - the statement said.

It is noted that 10 parishes in Bleshnya and 3 more in Klyusy, Chernihiv region, were recorded. Probably, the shelling was carried out with 120-caliber mortars.

The enemy also fired at Sumy region. Thus, in Marchykha Buda - 4 arrivals, probably a 120 mm mortar. Seredyna-Buda - 6 arrivals, probably 82 mm mortar. Shalymivka - 2 hits, probably from cannon artillery.

Znob-Trubchevska - 3 hits, probably from a 120-mm mortar. No information about dead or wounded among the local population was recorded.

Recall

