What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Over the past day, occupants fired 6 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions 6 times, using various types of weapons and causing damage to property and infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

 Over the last day, the enemy fired 6 times from various types of weapons at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

This was reported by the Operational Command "North", UNN reports.

Details

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 6 attacks (28 explosions) were registered during the day from various types of weapons

- the statement said.

It is noted that 10 parishes in Bleshnya and 3 more in Klyusy, Chernihiv region, were recorded. Probably, the shelling was carried out with 120-caliber mortars.

The enemy also fired at Sumy region. Thus, in Marchykha Buda - 4 arrivals, probably a 120 mm mortar. Seredyna-Buda - 6 arrivals, probably 82 mm mortar. Shalymivka - 2 hits, probably from cannon artillery.

Znob-Trubchevska - 3 hits, probably from a 120-mm mortar. No information about dead or wounded among the local population was recorded.

Recall

Russian occupants fired 199 times yesterday at the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, in particular, they carried out 55 UAV attacks. There were no casualties, but there was damage to residential buildings and infrastructure

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

