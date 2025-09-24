Over half of the battles on two fronts: General Staff updates map

More than half of the 172 battles last day occurred in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 24, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 105 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4970 shellings, including 122 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5995 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of personnel concentration, one warehouse for storing weapons and military equipment, and an advanced enemy command post," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, twelve combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched eight air strikes, using 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 172 shellings, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders eleven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Otradne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Kindrashivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazy, Novoselivka, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Dronivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Sofiivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Shevchenko, Dachne, and towards Novoukrainka and Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks yesterday in the areas of Novokhatske, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Ternove, Novoheorhiivka, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, Novoivanivka, and towards Uspenivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

Last day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine