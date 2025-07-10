Over half of the 200 battles on the front line are in three directions: map from the General Staff

$41.850.05
49.060.03
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 2500 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 9345 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 6899 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 35954 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 118555 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 73665 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 80801 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109219 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60464 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122282 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential buildingJuly 9, 11:02 PM • 11783 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reportedJuly 9, 11:43 PM • 26362 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - APJuly 10, 12:09 AM • 19822 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people01:26 AM • 8540 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 6732 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 9345 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 44307 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 50889 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 57716 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 118555 views
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 128417 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 258825 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 439056 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 268590 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 377522 views
Over half of the 200 battles on the front line are in three directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 429 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 201 combat engagements over the past day, more than half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched 5 missile and 74 air strikes, using 4037 kamikaze drones.

Over half of the 200 battles on the front line are in three directions: map from the General Staff

More than 200 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them - more than half - in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 10, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 201 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes with fourteen missiles and 74 air strikes, including dropping 122 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 5120 shellings, 113 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4037 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of personnel and equipment concentration, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and two command and observation posts of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 14 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 281 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, and towards Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Horikhove, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka, and towards the settlements of Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, Rodynske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole.

Yesterday, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack in the area of Novodanylivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance nine times to the fortifications of our defenders towards the settlement of Prydniprovske and Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russians lost almost a thousand soldiers, 11 tanks, and 6 cruise missiles in a day10.07.25, 07:57 • 606 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine
Tesla
