Over half of the 200 battles on the front line are in three directions: map from the General Staff

More than 200 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them - more than half - in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 10, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 201 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes with fourteen missiles and 74 air strikes, including dropping 122 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 5120 shellings, 113 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4037 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of personnel and equipment concentration, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and two command and observation posts of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 14 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 281 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, and towards Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 30 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Vyyimka over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Horikhove, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka, and towards the settlements of Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, Rodynske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 29 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole.

Yesterday, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack in the area of Novodanylivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance nine times to the fortifications of our defenders towards the settlement of Prydniprovske and Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

