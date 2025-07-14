$41.780.04
Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 212 combat engagements over the past day, 74 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, dropped 120 guided bombs, and carried out 5611 shellings.

Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map

More than a third of the 212 battles on the front line last day took place in one direction - Pokrovsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 14, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 212 combat engagements took place over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 120 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5611 shellings, 91 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3496 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping a total of 22 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 340 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Milove, Stroivka, Vovchansk, and Zelene.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy near Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 28 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled five assault actions of the occupation forces in the areas of Serebryanka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 74 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razyne, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 27 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrny, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Rivnopil, and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements occurred over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions, trying to advance towards Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian troops lost over 1,100 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in a day - General Staff14.07.25, 06:43 • 2630 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
