Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Over 38 million e-sick leaves have been generated in Ukraine - how the digital service works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Over 38 million e-sick leaves have been generated in Ukraine, simplifying the process of temporary disability registration. Since 2021, paper sick leaves have been replaced by electronic medical certificates, which form the basis for e-sick leaves.

Over 38 million e-sick leaves have been generated in Ukraine - how the digital service works

Over 38 million e-sick leaves have been issued in Ukraine, significantly simplifying the process of temporary disability registration and increasing transparency in the healthcare sector. This was reported by the Ministry of Health press service, writes UNN.

Since its launch in 2021, paper sick leave certificates have gradually become a thing of the past: instead, doctors issue electronic medical certificates of temporary incapacity for work (MCTW) based on medical records entered into the electronic healthcare system.

- the statement reads.

In total, over 45 million medical certificates have already been generated in the eHealth system, based on which more than 38 million e-sick leaves have been automatically created for Ukrainians. 

Every year, the service is rapidly expanding: if 5.5 million medical certificates were generated in the first year, over 10.6 million were generated in 2025, and another 1.2 million documents have been generated since the beginning of 2026 alone.

At the same time, the network of institutions working with the eHealth system is also expanding. Every year, more and more communal and private medical institutions join the system. This not only simplifies the process of registering temporary loss of working capacity but also increases the transparency of procedures, reduces bureaucratic burden, and minimizes the risks of abuse.

The mechanism for generating e-sick leave is fully transparent and digital. It works as follows: first, a doctor creates a medical certificate confirming the illness and temporary loss of working capacity. After that, the information is automatically transmitted to the Electronic Register of Sick Leaves of the Pension Fund, where an e-sick leave is generated and recorded for the insured person.

- added the Ministry of Health.

It is also important to distinguish between these two documents:

MCTW is a medical document created by a doctor, which serves as the basis for further procedures, while e-sick leave is an entry in the Pension Fund register, which is automatically generated based on it and serves as the basis for calculating payments.

Together, they provide an efficient, transparent, and fully digital format for processing sick leave.

Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions26.02.26, 16:09 • 41157 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyHealth