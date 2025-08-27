$41.430.15
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 81130 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 54616 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 120985 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 143295 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 142721 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57523 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153427 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63993 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57124 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Over 31,000 applicants were admitted to master's programs on a state-funded basis: what's next?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Over 31,000 master's applicants received recommendations for state-funded enrollment. To be admitted, it is necessary to confirm the choice of study place and fulfill the requirements by 6:00 PM on August 30.

Over 31,000 applicants were admitted to master's programs on a state-funded basis: what's next?

More than 31,000 master's students were admitted to the state-funded program, and enrollment for contract-based studies begins on September 1, the Ministry of Education and Science announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

31,211 master's students received recommendations for admission to state-funded programs

- reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

The distribution took place according to the algorithm of targeted placement of state (regional) orders today, August 27, 2025. Recommendations were sent to electronic cabinets and are displayed on the website of the EDIBO.

If an applicant received a recommendation, the status of one of the applications changed to "Recommended for enrollment (study under state (regional) order)".

As noted, only one recommendation for a state-funded place is provided per application. That is, if a certain application already has such a status, it will not appear in other applications. The applicant must either fulfill the requirements for this application or wait for recommendations for a contract.

What's next

To be enrolled, by 6:00 PM on August 30, you need to:

  • confirm the choice of place of study;
    • fulfill the enrollment requirements (according to the admission rules of higher education institutions);
      • conclude a study agreement.

        How to confirm the choice of place of study:

        • online by applying a QES, including Diia.Signature, according to the instructions;
          • in person at the educational institution.

            After enrollment, the application status will change to "Included in the order" (by September 1).

            If the applicant does not fulfill the enrollment requirements in time, the recommendation for the state-funded place will be canceled, and the application will be admitted to the contract competition. Therefore, this year, admission will only be possible on a contract basis.

            Recommendations for contract-based studies will be provided starting September 1.

            Is IT no longer in vogue? Master's 2025 surprised with new leaders among specialties07.08.25, 11:01 • 3324 views

            Julia Shramko

            Society
            Education
            Diia (service)