Over 31,000 applicants were admitted to master's programs on a state-funded basis: what's next?

More than 31,000 master's students were admitted to the state-funded program, and enrollment for contract-based studies begins on September 1, the Ministry of Education and Science announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

31,211 master's students received recommendations for admission to state-funded programs - reported the Ministry of Education and Science.

The distribution took place according to the algorithm of targeted placement of state (regional) orders today, August 27, 2025. Recommendations were sent to electronic cabinets and are displayed on the website of the EDIBO.

If an applicant received a recommendation, the status of one of the applications changed to "Recommended for enrollment (study under state (regional) order)".

As noted, only one recommendation for a state-funded place is provided per application. That is, if a certain application already has such a status, it will not appear in other applications. The applicant must either fulfill the requirements for this application or wait for recommendations for a contract.

What's next

To be enrolled, by 6:00 PM on August 30, you need to:

confirm the choice of place of study;

fulfill the enrollment requirements (according to the admission rules of higher education institutions);

conclude a study agreement.

How to confirm the choice of place of study:

online by applying a QES, including Diia.Signature, according to the instructions;

in person at the educational institution.

After enrollment, the application status will change to "Included in the order" (by September 1).

If the applicant does not fulfill the enrollment requirements in time, the recommendation for the state-funded place will be canceled, and the application will be admitted to the contract competition. Therefore, this year, admission will only be possible on a contract basis.

Recommendations for contract-based studies will be provided starting September 1.

Is IT no longer in vogue? Master's 2025 surprised with new leaders among specialties