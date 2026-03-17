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Over 217 attacks recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The General Staff recorded the highest enemy activity in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched dozens of strikes on Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Over 217 attacks recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 217. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Trudove, Koreniok, Iskriskivshchyna, Atynske, Ryzhivka, Khodyne, Budky, Sopych, Shalyhine. The enemy also shelled Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements occurred since the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out 66 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 10 of which involved multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Vovchansk and Pishchane, and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Bochkovo. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoplatonivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman and in the area of Drobysheve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Minkivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 36 offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 57 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, Dachne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Zlahoda and Krasnohirske. Orestopil was subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks in the Dobropillia area. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Vozdvyzhivska, Yehorivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Zelena Dibrova. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Stepove. The settlements of Veselianka and Orikhiv were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to advance near Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses exceeded 1.28 million and thousands of pieces of equipment - 930 occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff17.03.26, 07:47 • 3782 views

Antonina Tumanova

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