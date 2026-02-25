Over 100,000 Ukrainians live in Norway, the country hopes for their return home - Støre

Photo: "Holos Ukrainy"

More than 100,000 Ukrainian citizens currently reside in Norway, contributing to the country's life and economy, while maintaining ties with their homeland. Norway hopes that these people will return to Ukraine and help the state in its recovery and development. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Norwegian society highly values Ukrainians who found refuge in the country after the start of the full-scale war.

We have over 100,000 people from Ukraine living in Norway. They impress us and contribute to our economy - Støre noted.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that Norway understands the main desire of Ukrainians - to return home after the war.

I hope that one day they will be able to say that they can go to Ukraine and contribute to the development of their country - he said.

Støre stressed that Norway's support for Ukraine has not only a political but also a human dimension.

This is a partnership that develops over time. We see people, their work, their dignity, and that is why we remain by Ukraine's side - added the Prime Minister.

Recall

Ukraine and Norway have reached the level of strategic partnership, planning new joint projects in the military and energy sectors. President Zelenskyy discussed defense needs and future cooperation with the Prime Minister of Norway.