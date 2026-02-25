$43.260.03
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 5196 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 11980 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 14797 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 20451 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 18897 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 17474 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22099 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28449 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 23000 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
Over 100,000 Ukrainians live in Norway, the country hopes for their return home - Støre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Over 100,000 Ukrainians live in Norway, contributing to the country's life, but Norway hopes they will return to Ukraine. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that Norway's support for Ukraine has not only a political but also a human dimension.

Over 100,000 Ukrainians live in Norway, the country hopes for their return home - Støre
Photo: "Holos Ukrainy"

More than 100,000 Ukrainian citizens currently reside in Norway, contributing to the country's life and economy, while maintaining ties with their homeland. Norway hopes that these people will return to Ukraine and help the state in its recovery and development. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Norwegian society highly values Ukrainians who found refuge in the country after the start of the full-scale war.

We have over 100,000 people from Ukraine living in Norway. They impress us and contribute to our economy

- Støre noted.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized that Norway understands the main desire of Ukrainians - to return home after the war.

I hope that one day they will be able to say that they can go to Ukraine and contribute to the development of their country

- he said.

Støre stressed that Norway's support for Ukraine has not only a political but also a human dimension.

This is a partnership that develops over time. We see people, their work, their dignity, and that is why we remain by Ukraine's side

- added the Prime Minister.

Recall

Ukraine and Norway have reached the level of strategic partnership, planning new joint projects in the military and energy sectors. President Zelenskyy discussed defense needs and future cooperation with the Prime Minister of Norway.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

