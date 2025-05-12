More than 100,000 families have received compensation under the "eRestoration" program - Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

In 2 years of operation of the "eRestoration" program, more than 100,000 Ukrainians were able to receive funds for repairs or certificates for the purchase of new housing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine.

Details

Of the more than 100,000 Ukrainians who received housing funds under this project, 9,600 have already purchased new homes.

More than 93,000 people have been approved for compensation for housing reconstruction in the total amount of UAH 9.8 billion. Of these, UAH 8.9 billion has already been transferred to applicants.

Priority groups for the provision of state compensation are military personnel, families of deceased defenders, IDPs, people with disabilities and large families.

The programs also involve funds from international partners, including the World Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Supplement

The "eRestoration" service and the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property are implemented by the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine within the framework of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency" project (UK DIGIT), which is implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK Dev. The project partner is the East Europe Foundation.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 665 million from the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for compensation payments for damaged housing. This will allow to restore 7,389 residential premises.