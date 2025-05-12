$41.550.04
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4800 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13707 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19239 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37953 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27759 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33035 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56602 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32222 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47872 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69423 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

More than 100,000 families have received compensation under the "eRestoration" program - Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

In two years of the "eRestoration" program, Ukrainians have received funds for repairs and certificates for purchasing new housing. 9,600 have already purchased new homes.

More than 100,000 families have received compensation under the "eRestoration" program - Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

In 2 years of operation of the "eRestoration" program, more than 100,000 Ukrainians were able to receive funds for repairs or certificates for the purchase of new housing. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine.

Details

Of the more than 100,000 Ukrainians who received housing funds under this project, 9,600 have already purchased new homes.

More than 93,000 people have been approved for compensation for housing reconstruction in the total amount of UAH 9.8 billion. Of these, UAH 8.9 billion has already been transferred to applicants.

Priority groups for the provision of state compensation are military personnel, families of deceased defenders, IDPs, people with disabilities and large families.

The programs also involve funds from international partners, including the World Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Supplement

The "eRestoration" service and the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property are implemented by the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine within the framework of the "Digitalization for Growth, Integrity and Transparency" project (UK DIGIT), which is implemented by the Eurasia Foundation and funded by UK Dev. The project partner is the East Europe Foundation.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 665 million from the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for compensation payments for damaged housing. This will allow to restore 7,389 residential premises.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyEconomyReal Estate
World Bank
Ukraine
