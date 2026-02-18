Over 100 attacks recorded on the front, enemy intensified operations in Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has already reached 102, and shelling of border areas continues. The enemy is increasing activity in the Huliaipole direction - there have been 38 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in Sumy Oblast were affected: Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Starykove, Budky, Yastrubshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, and Bachivsk. In Chernihiv Oblast - Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Yasna Polyana, Huta-Studenetska, Huta, Karpovychi. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 58 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vilcha and Fyholivka. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced once in the area of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Zarichne. Currently, no assault actions by the enemy are observed.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One of the two attacks is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 27 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, 26 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times, towards Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, and Novozaporizhzhia. Two assault actions are ongoing. The areas of Orestopil and Pokrovske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 38 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kopani, and Tersianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked three times. Clashes took place in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russians lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in a day