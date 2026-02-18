Over 100 attacks recorded on the front, enemy intensified operations in Huliaipole direction - General Staff

$43.260.09
03:06 PM • 4814 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 7900 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 15256 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 15896 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 14742 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 19446 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 22770 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16810 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17649 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26581 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Popular news
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 53900 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 68972 views
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 5718 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 8036 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19912 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 32469 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27596 views
Over 100 attacks recorded on the front, enemy intensified operations in Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Since the beginning of the day, 102 aggressor attacks have been recorded, and shelling of border areas continues. The enemy is increasing activity in the Huliaipole direction, where 38 attacks have occurred.

Over 100 attacks recorded on the front, enemy intensified operations in Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has already reached 102, and shelling of border areas continues. The enemy is increasing activity in the Huliaipole direction - there have been 38 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in Sumy Oblast were affected: Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Starykove, Budky, Yastrubshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, and Bachivsk. In Chernihiv Oblast - Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Yasna Polyana, Huta-Studenetska, Huta, Karpovychi.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 58 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vilcha and Fyholivka. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced once in the area of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance towards Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Zarichne. Currently, no assault actions by the enemy are observed.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One of the two attacks is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to advance in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 27 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, 26 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times, towards Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, and Novozaporizhzhia. Two assault actions are ongoing. The areas of Orestopil and Pokrovske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 38 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kopani, and Tersianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked three times. Clashes took place in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russians lost 740 soldiers and 1851 UAVs in a day18.02.26, 07:44 • 4216 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine