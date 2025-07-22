Outbreak of salmonellosis in Lviv region: 75 people, including 9 children, are undergoing treatment

75 patients were hospitalized due to a salmonellosis outbreak. Nine of them are children. Further investigations are underway, reported the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to UNN.

Details

At the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital, 75 people, including 9 children, continue to receive treatment. Salmonella enteritidis has been isolated from 6 of them. Investigations are ongoing. - stated in the post.

Main routes of salmonella infection

Salmonellosis is an acute intestinal infection most often transmitted through poor hygiene and consumption of contaminated products. The causative agent is the bacterium Salmonella enteritidis, which easily enters the human body through several routes:

Foodborne route

meat and poultry. Insufficiently fried or boiled meat, especially chicken, is the main source of infection;

eggs. Raw or undercooked eggs may contain salmonella inside or on the shell;

milk and dairy products. Unpasteurized milk and products made from it pose a particular danger;

vegetables and fruits. In rarer cases, the infection is transmitted by unwashed or poorly washed products contaminated during cultivation or storage.

Waterborne route

Infection is possible when consuming water from unsuitable sources, as well as when swimming in contaminated reservoirs.

Contact-household route

Bacteria can enter the body through dirty hands or household surfaces contaminated with carrier feces. This particularly applies to kitchen utensils, towels, toys, and childcare items.

Prevention

To avoid infection, it is important to follow basic hygiene rules - thoroughly wash hands after being outdoors, using the toilet, contact with animals, process vegetables and fruits, boil water, and cook food thoroughly.

