Outage schedules are returning - when will power be cut in Ukraine tomorrow?
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo is introducing consumption restrictions from 08:00 to 21:00 due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Power limitation schedules will apply to industry.
Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will again return to the power outage schedules, which will be in effect from 08:00 to 21:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, March 19, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 08:00 to 21:00.
As reported by the company, the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
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