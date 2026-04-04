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Flagrant human rights violations in Uzhhorod TCC: a special commission created in OC "West" to verify the facts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17692 views

A special commission is investigating facts of illegal detention and unsanitary conditions in the TCC. The inspection materials will be handed over to law enforcement for legal assessment.

Flagrant human rights violations in Uzhhorod TCC: a special commission created in OC "West" to verify the facts

The Operational Command "West" reacted to the human rights violations found in the Uzhhorod RTCC and SP and assured that a special commission has been initiated to check the facts and investigate other offenses, UNN reports.

Details

The command of OC "West", after the publication by Andriy Kryuchkov, the representative of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights in Zakarpattia Oblast, of information about the violations he found in the Uzhhorod RTCC and SP, announced the following steps:

• a special commission has been initiated to verify the facts indicated in the ombudsman's representative's statement and to investigate other offenses;

• based on the results of the commission's work, all materials will be handed over to law enforcement agencies, where they will be given a proper legal assessment.

The Command of the Operational Command "West" emphasized that they consistently adhere to the principle of zero tolerance for any manifestations of human rights violations, official negligence, or abuse of power by the leadership and servicemen of the TCC and SP.

Recall

As reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, numerous human rights violations were recorded during a monitoring visit to the Uzhhorod RTCC and SP. Among them are illegal detention, unsanitary conditions, and disregard for people's health.

Antonina Tumanova

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