Iranian drone attacked Israel-linked vessel in Strait of Hormuz
Kyiv • UNN
In the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian drone attacked a vessel, causing a fire. Iran is trying to damage the global economy by blocking the route.
An Israeli-linked vessel was attacked by an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by Sky News, citing Iranian state media, according to UNN.
Details
According to media reports, the vessel caught fire in the vital waterway, which has been largely closed since the start of the war, as Iran seeks to exact a price from the global economy.
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