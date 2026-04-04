Government approved a program for adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the National Program for the Adaptation of Legislation to European Union Law. The corresponding resolution was adopted on April 1, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, it concerns "the approval of the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to European Union Law (EU acquis) with the aim of fulfilling Ukraine's obligations stipulated by the European Union's negotiating framework, approved by the decision of the Council of the European Union on June 21, 2024."

The National Program includes a number of already approved documents. Among them are roadmaps on the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions, as well as an action plan for the protection of national minority rights.

In addition, the program includes plans for implementing the recommendations of the European Commission, outlined in the reports on Ukraine's progress within the EU enlargement package.

The government instructed ministries, other central authorities and administrations to ensure the implementation of the program and to report on its implementation quarterly.

European Council calls for immediate opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU accession - statement by 25 leaders