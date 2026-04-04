Government approved a program for adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU law

$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 26575 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 70259 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 85101 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 106144 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 91671 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 95774 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 50868 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 104651 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36880 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 84581 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.4m/s
54%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A giant reservoir of water, three times larger than all oceans combined, has been discovered deep beneath the Earth's surfacePhotoApril 5, 04:26 PM • 27013 views
No power outages across Ukraine tomorrow - UkrenergoApril 5, 04:45 PM • 5076 views
Congo to host third-country deportees from the USApril 5, 05:07 PM • 5628 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 10959 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 9528 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 85098 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 95774 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 104651 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 84581 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 84345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 20452 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 37085 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 38897 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50499 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64620 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Government approved a program for adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7330 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a program to fulfill obligations to the European Union. The document includes roadmaps for the rule of law and public administration reform.

Government approved a program for adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the National Program for the Adaptation of Legislation to European Union Law. The corresponding resolution was adopted on April 1, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, it concerns "the approval of the National Program for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to European Union Law (EU acquis) with the aim of fulfilling Ukraine's obligations stipulated by the European Union's negotiating framework, approved by the decision of the Council of the European Union on June 21, 2024."

The National Program includes a number of already approved documents. Among them are roadmaps on the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions, as well as an action plan for the protection of national minority rights.

In addition, the program includes plans for implementing the recommendations of the European Commission, outlined in the reports on Ukraine's progress within the EU enlargement package.

The government instructed ministries, other central authorities and administrations to ensure the implementation of the program and to report on its implementation quarterly.

European Council calls for immediate opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU accession - statement by 25 leaders19.03.26, 16:22 • 5485 views

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
European Commission
European Union