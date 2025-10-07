OSCE PA President Ponsa Sampierto arrived in Kyiv and spoke in the Verkhovna Rada

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, arrived in Kyiv on October 7, where he spoke in the Verkhovna Rada, expressing support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The arrival of the president was reported on the OSCE's page on the social network X. UNN writes.

Details

On October 7, Kyiv was visited by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro. During the visit, he addressed the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, speaking to the parliamentarians with a speech in which he confirmed the organization's position on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

