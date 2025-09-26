OSCE reported the death of about 169 Ukrainian soldiers in captivity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the report on Russian crimes

$41.490.08
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US government
September 26, 02:40 AM
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP
September 26, 02:59 AM
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - Sybiha
September 26, 03:46 AM
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter series
04:40 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
07:07 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
06:40 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical market
September 25, 02:30 PM
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups
September 25, 11:57 AM
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Hungary
Italy
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
09:12 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
07:07 AM
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
September 25, 10:47 AM
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
September 25, 06:17 AM
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
September 23, 12:00 PM
TikTok
Financial Times
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

OSCE reported the death of about 169 Ukrainian soldiers in captivity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the report on Russian crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

OSCE experts, in their report, revealed widespread and systematic use of torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia, which led to the death of at least 169 people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for consolidating efforts to exchange prisoners on an "all for all" basis.

OSCE reported the death of about 169 Ukrainian soldiers in captivity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the report on Russian crimes

In its report on Russia's crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war, OSCE experts state the widespread and systematic use of torture and ill-treatment. Approximately 169 Ukrainian servicemen died in captivity. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community to consolidate efforts to ensure the exchange of prisoners of war based on the principle of "all for all," UNN reports.

OSCE experts' report

The report prepared by the independent mission of experts of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism is a comprehensive international document dedicated to the systematic crimes of the aggressor state against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes that an additional proof of the Russian Federation's responsibility for these crimes is its refusal to cooperate with the mission of independent OSCE experts.

The mission established in its report that the practice of treating Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation:

  • is massive and systemic, accompanied by consistent and deliberate actions directed against the defenders of Ukraine;
    • may constitute the war crime of "unlawful treatment of prisoners of war" and the crime against humanity of "imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental norms of international law."

      The mission also found numerous gross violations of international humanitarian law and human rights:

      • widespread and systematic use of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including sexual violence;
        • arbitrary executions and killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including after surrender;
          • deliberate failure to provide adequate food, medical care, and basic detention conditions, leading to deaths in places of detention;
            • use of prisoners of war for propaganda, coercion to cooperate, and so-called "trials" in violation of Geneva Convention III.

              The OSCE report notes that the mission faced significant difficulties due to a lack of transparency and Russia's refusal to cooperate. Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in many locations in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which remain largely inaccessible.

              Despite these limitations, an estimated 13,500 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been detained since February 2022. Of these, approximately 169 died in captivity, almost 6,800 were released and repatriated, and approximately 6,300 remain in custody.

              It is also reported that the OSCE mission found violations in the release and repatriation of prisoners of war. Russia initially did not prioritize seriously ill or wounded prisoners of war and did not establish mixed medical commissions for their release. The movement of prisoners of war often takes place in dangerous, inhumane conditions, sometimes leading to injuries or death, including during air or ground transportation.

              A particularly egregious case is the Olenivka correctional colony, where systemic violations occurred, including overcrowding, torture, inadequate nutrition and medical care, and forced labor. In July 2022, an explosion in the barracks killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war and injured more than 100, mostly from the Azov battalion. The accounts of survivors indicate Russia's responsibility for these incidents, reflecting a pattern of neglect and deliberate endangerment of prisoners of war.

              - the report says.

              Terrorist attack in Olenivka: the prosecutor's office reported how many surviving servicemen were interviewed29.07.25, 12:44 • 5396 views

              Ukraine's reaction to the OSCE report

              The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes that the conclusions of the Report can be used within national and international mechanisms for bringing to justice the war criminals of the aggressor state.

              Ukraine calls on the international community to actively disseminate and use the Mission's conclusions, as well as to further consolidate efforts to stop the criminal practice of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian prisoners of war and ensure their immediate exchange on the principle of "all for all"

               - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.

              It is emphasized that all perpetrators, organizers, and executors of war crimes and crimes against humanity must be brought to justice.

              Umerov: prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine continues, but key negotiations will take place after meetings in Washington19.09.25, 13:47 • 3339 views

              Anna Murashko

              War in UkrainePolitics
              Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
              Armed Forces of Ukraine
              Ukraine