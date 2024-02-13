Organizers of men's travel abroad through the "Shlyakh" system will be tried

Law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation into the illegal trafficking of men abroad using the Shlyakh system. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

The border guards and police officers who conducted the investigation informed the seven defendants in the criminal proceedings that they were suspected of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the border. They are also charged with unauthorized actions with information processed in automated systems.

The materials against the seven suspects with the indictment were sent to court, and preventive measures were imposed on them.

Recall

In April 2023, border guards exposed a scheme to smuggle men abroad. Residents of Rivne and Volyn regions organized an opportunity for men to leave Ukraine under the guise of international transportation drivers. In exchange for $1,500 to $5,000, they entered their data into the Shlyakh permit system. About 450 men used the services of the dealers, 170 of whom did not return to Ukraine.

