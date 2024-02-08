Law enforcement officer to be tried in Bukovyna for organizing scheme to smuggle fugitives to EU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69988 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122621 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164601 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267454 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176826 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100368 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64075 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35936 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32599 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45967 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237578 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234527 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117725 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100776 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117269 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117914 views
Actual
Law enforcement officer to be tried in Bukovyna for organizing scheme to smuggle fugitives to EU

Law enforcement officer to be tried in Bukovyna for organizing scheme to smuggle fugitives to EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22946 views

The law enforcement officer and four of his accomplices will be tried for organizing an illegal scheme to smuggle conscripts across the Ukrainian border to Romania for a reward of 3500-6000 euros.

A law enforcement officer from Bukovyna and his accomplices will be tried for organizing a scheme to illegally transport people liable for military service to the EU.  The entire "package" of services cost from 3.5 to 6 thousand euros. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

SBI officers, with the assistance of the National Police Department and the SBU, completed a pre-trial investigation against a law enforcement officer from Bukovyna who, together with four accomplices, organized an illegal scheme to cross the state border. The indictment was sent to court,

- the statement said.

Details

The defendants were looking for people who wanted to leave the country illegally, gathered them in a group, and brought them to the border by car, where they walked them through the forests to Romania. The entire "package" of services cost from 3.5 to 6 thousand euros, depending on personal agreements. The "dealers" worked for about three months until they were exposed by law enforcement.

On August 12, 2023, during one of the attempts to smuggle another group out of the country, the driver, the law enforcement officer and other participants in the offense were detained. The materials on four civilian accomplices of the law enforcement officer were separated into separate proceedings and sent to the National Police for investigation. Currently, indictments against them have been sent to court under the article on illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The law enforcement officer is also accused of illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years.

Forging documents and smuggling men to bypass checkpoints: new schemes for evaders exposed1/17/24, 1:07 PM • 23318 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
bukovinaBukovina
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania

Contact us about advertising