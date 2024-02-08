Law enforcement officer to be tried in Bukovyna for organizing scheme to smuggle fugitives to EU

A law enforcement officer from Bukovyna and his accomplices will be tried for organizing a scheme to illegally transport people liable for military service to the EU. The entire "package" of services cost from 3.5 to 6 thousand euros. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

SBI officers, with the assistance of the National Police Department and the SBU, completed a pre-trial investigation against a law enforcement officer from Bukovyna who, together with four accomplices, organized an illegal scheme to cross the state border. The indictment was sent to court, - the statement said.

Details

The defendants were looking for people who wanted to leave the country illegally, gathered them in a group, and brought them to the border by car, where they walked them through the forests to Romania. The entire "package" of services cost from 3.5 to 6 thousand euros, depending on personal agreements. The "dealers" worked for about three months until they were exposed by law enforcement.

On August 12, 2023, during one of the attempts to smuggle another group out of the country, the driver, the law enforcement officer and other participants in the offense were detained. The materials on four civilian accomplices of the law enforcement officer were separated into separate proceedings and sent to the National Police for investigation. Currently, indictments against them have been sent to court under the article on illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The law enforcement officer is also accused of illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years.

